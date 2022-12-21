St. Paul's Community Center raises bed count for homeless during winter storms

Why has Joe Habib, the CEO of St. Paul's Community Center, been working there for over 10 years? It makes people in need feel warm, safe, full, wanted and welcome.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Why has Joe Habib, the CEO of St. Paul's Community Center, been working there for over 10 years? It makes people feel warm, safe, full, wanted and welcome.

During his time at the shelter, they created a winter crisis program for when temperatures go below 25 degrees.

"In the wintertime, we double our capacity because we don't want anyone out there on the street freezing to death," Habib said.

The 35-bed facility expands to a 70-plus-bed facility. This week, he said St. Paul's priority is providing services so no one is hurt in the winter storm that's coming.

"It's cold so we decided to go after some grants," Habib said. "And thanks to United Way, thanks to the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, thanks to the City of Toledo, we have the staff and we have the manpower and we have the ability to provide that service."

St. Paul's provides coats, hats, gloves and other winter items, then guides people in need to other services.

Ryan Bunch, the outreach director for United Way 211, said the first step that organizations like St. Paul's takes can lead to massive improvements in the lives of people in need.

"Access to health care to figure out what's going on in the home, financial stability, all of those things" are steps in the process, Bunch said. "We've really seen a tremendous amount of people being able to just get that roof over their head and then move on to those other services."

Bunch said anyone and everyone should try to help their neighbor through the winter storm.

"We're really encouraging neighbors to reach out and find that person on your block, maybe an elderly person, go check on them and see if they need help with their driveway being shoveled," he said.

Bunch also said the 211 program, a free, anonymous referral service, can be contacted on behalf of someone else. Reach 211 by calling the phone number -- 211 (or 800-650-HELP), through internet chat or by texting your zip code to 898-211.