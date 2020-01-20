TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Paul's Community Center is usually open daily from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. to give people in downtown Toledo a place to stay warm through the night.

And while most businesses were given the day off, the center remained opened for MLK Day on Monday.

According to the Center's Executive Director, Joseph Habib, they did this because they want the homeless to be able to stay warm and have a nice meal.

For the holiday, the center served over 75 meals and had nearly three dozen people inside their building at all times with an expectation of more people to come as the day went on.

Habib said during the winter months they can get anywhere from 35 to 60 people a night.

And due to the amount of donations they received during the holidays, the center has been able to cover the large amount of people.

"We can say we got about $5,000 to $7,000 worth of donations. This is great, but those donations have to last us the whole year, it's feast and famine. We got them through the holidays, which is great. We have them and as time goes by we give them away," said Habib.

They are always in need of supplies though, especially during the winter months.

Food is always welcome but items like clothing and toiletries, can also be brought to the St. Paul's Community Center in Downtown Toledo.