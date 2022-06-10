Napoleon church plans months-long vigil to help the homeless

Since St. Paul's United Methodist Church cannot legally become a homeless shelter, congregants will offer a vigil instead, to give homeless residents sanctuary.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — St. Paul United Methodist Church's Pastor Jennifer Miller has been with the church for over a year and a half. Her daytime job is as a housing specialist dealing with the Section 8 Voucher Program at the Northwest Consortium of Housing Authorities. Through this, she learned a jarring fact about her county.

"The fact that Henry County never had any homeless shelter at all is just sad," Miller said.

Along with the worsening housing crisis and the Henry County Health Department's study finding the area has a 300-unit deficit in low-income housing, she knew the church had to act.

But they can't do too much without volunteers, and congregants like Pam Fauver agree the program needs a fix from the church.

"We have to find a way to make this work because I know there are people in town and in the area that are struggling," Fauver, the church's volunteer coordinator, said. "We're all just one event away from being homeless."

Around the start of the pandemic, Miller learned firsthand just how bad the housing crisis for Henry County was. She had moved into a nice apartment and things looked great, she said. But then, she learned black mold in her apartment was causing her severe health issues.

"I lost pretty much everything I owned," Miller said. "I had to sleep in my car a couple of nights. Slept in a hotel, and at that point, I'm a housing specialist and a pastor. It's the beginning of the pandemic, and I can't find a home."

St. Paul's houses a branch of the Salvation Army, so there's already some bedding and sleeping bags in the clothing store. But donations of bedding of all kinds are appreciated.

The church's goal is to house at least 15 people overnight. But, if families come, Miller said they could take in more.

She said the city is overjoyed with the church's decision to help those without homes. But the church must stay within the law, so St. Paul's legally can't become a homeless shelter.

However, the church can offer sanctuary overnight while hosting a Warming Prayer Vigil. The chapel will be open for faith ministry and the doors will be open to assist those without anywhere to go, especially on cold nights.

"We need breakfast items because we plan to offer them breakfast before they leave. Sheets, blankets, pillows, comforters, sleeping bags, whatever we can get from people," Miller said.

They also ask for at least five volunteers a day. While no one has to volunteer every day, the hope is enough people fill the roster in shifts for the run of the vigil, which is anticipated to run for at least five months.