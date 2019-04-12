MAUMEE, Ohio — St. Luke’s Hospital and McLaren Health Care of Grand Blanc, Mich., on Wednesday officially signed a letter of merger intent to "define ways that the two organizations will work together to best meet the needs of the communities they serve," according to a news release.

The proposed merger includes plans to add significant enhancements to the independent St. Luke's Hospital, including a cancer center affiliated with the National Cancer Institute-designated Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute; an orthopedic, neuro and spine center; upgrades to the infrastructure of the hospital, such as renovating the intensive care center, surgical suites; and more.

McLaren Health Care network has 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, 490 employed primary and specialty care physicians, commercial and Medicaid HMOs, home health and hospice providers serving Michigan and Indiana. McLaren Health Care operates Michigan’s largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The evaluation process for the merger is expected to last several months and to be completed by mid-year after final board and regulatory approvals.

