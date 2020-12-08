St. Luke's to become part of McLaren Health Care system, will now be called McLaren St. Luke's

St. Luke's will be the first McLaren Health Care hospital in Ohio.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — St. Luke's Hospital is now part of the McLaren Health Care System.

St. Luke's and McLaren Health Care officials made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the hospital will now be called McLaren St. Luke's.

St. Luke's will be the first McLaren Health Care hospital in Ohio.

The agreement will become official starting Oct. 1 when St. Luke's transitions to the McLaren fiscal accounting year.

"This is a significant step for McLaren as we look to grow into surrounding states from our home base here in Michigan," McLaren president and chief executive officer Phil Incarnati said.

Under the agreement, McLaren will make significant investments in St. Luke's to enhance services and strengthen and grow the hospital's presence in the community, including upgrades to the infrastructure of the hospital, such as renovating the intensive care center, surgical suites and more.