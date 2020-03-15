MAUMEE, Ohio — Following similar announcements by Mercy Health and ProMedica, St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee is initiating visitor restrictions.

In a statement, the hospital said they are making the changes in response to the COVID-19 epidemic and to protect patients, visitors and healthcare providers.

The hospital says the following visitor restrictions include:

No one under the age of 17 is allowed to visit

One visitor per patient

Hand washing must be done before and after visit with patient”

Earlier in the week, Mercy Health and ProMedica also instituted restrictions on who may visit patients in the hospital.

