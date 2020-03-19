MAUMEE, Ohio — St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee has begun offering drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr says the testing is only available for physician-ordered testing at this time.

St. Luke's also said they are closing their main hospital lobby; all patients and visitors will now have to enter through the Outpatient Center entrance.

+ Patients requiring emergency services should still go to the Emergency Department. + Anyone entering the building will have their temperature taken.

Mayor Carr says he has not issued a state of emergency for the city because Maumee residents have been so willing to step up to assist each other in any way possible.