TIFFIN, Ohio — Last year, Saint Joseph Church in Tiffin lost a piece of parish history when its pipe organ was removed for renovations.

After a nearly six-month absence, St. Joseph's parish in Tiffin will soon have its organ back.

The 10-year project raised nearly $750,000 to not only renovate the existing organ, but to also expand it.

Now, crews from Schantz Organ Company in Orville, Ohio have been busy all week installing the new equipment, including a new air compression system, electronics and computerized wiring.

The installation will take about another week and a half, and then another crew will arrive and spend about two weeks adjusting the tone of the organ in it's new home.

"Literally marrying each one of these pipes to this acoustical environment. Now, some of them have been here before, but they're in a different physical placement than they were before, and then in some cases they are in a different role than they were before. So, we have a team of people who will come and listen and shake hands with every one of those pipes," Vice President and Tonal Director for Schantz, Jeffrey Dexter said.

St. Joseph leaders are planning a re-dedication ceremony for the rebuilt pipe organ on April 26. But, the goal is to have the organ up and running in time for Easter.

