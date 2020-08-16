St. John's Jesuit asks parents to keep students who attended large gathering at home for 10 days

SJJ sent a letter out on Sunday in reference to a large gathering that allegedly took place at a Sylvania home on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John’s Jesuit High School is asking that parents not allow their children to attend school for 10 days if they attended a gathering in Sylvania over the weekend.

According to a letter sent out to parents on Sunday, the school received information that a large gathering included students from many schools at a home on Saturday August 15.

The school cited social media posts in which people were allegedly not following COVID precautions in an enclosed space.

The restriction to attend school also applies to athletics and other extracurricular activities.

The school says students could be subject to disciplinary action if they are identified as having gone to the gathering and still attend school.

St. John’s is one of the first schools in the area to welcome students back into the building after the coronavirus pandemic began at the end of last school year.

The school has instituted a strict set of policies to help keep students and staff safe.