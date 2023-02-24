St. Jerome's fish fry brings in hundreds on first Lenten Friday

St. Jerome's in Walbridge, Ohio, was one of over 50 parishes in the Diocese of Toledo that started their fish drive Friday as hundreds came for the Lenten tradition.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — The Lenten season is here, and many in the Catholic community have their plans set as they abstain from meat for the next six Fridays until Easter.

The Diocese of Toledo has over 50 parishes participating for the 2023 Lenten season.

St. Jerome's in Walbridge, Ohio, saw hundreds pour in for the church's first fish fry of the year. Many were already lined up before the event began as they awaited their fish dinners.

Volunteers prepared months in advance to serve hundreds of people through dine-in and carry-out meals, according to organizers like chairperson Jan Poulson who help run the festivities.

Dinners at St. Jerome's are $14 with a choice of perch, shrimp or both and salad. Poulson said St. Jerome's fish fry is unlike any other in the area since they are one of the only parishes that serve perch and have a salad bar.

Co-chair Dave Berghian said it is always a wonderful experience to bring the community together under an umbrella of fish and fellowship.

"We are known as the very best fish fry in the area," Berghian said. "It's an honor for us to serve our neighbors and our community. The secret ingredients here are fellowship, love and care, and we put that into each and every dinner."

St. Jerome's next fish fry is on Friday at 5 p.m.

There are many other fish fries available in the 419 as well.

