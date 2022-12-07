'Big smile, little guy, big eyes': St. Francis president shares memories of student lost to gun violence

Father Geoff Rose says Marvelous Walton's death is another senseless tragedy that our community has to go through and parents should not have to bury their children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Marvelous Walton was killed Saturday while in a car in west Toledo.

Days later, people are still looking for who shot him.

Meanwhile, St. Francis de Sales High School had counselors available to support students and staff.

And some of those staff are sharing more about who Walton was.

Father Geoff Rose, the president of St. Francis, says he is heartbroken right now. He says this is another senseless tragedy that our community has to go through and parents should not have to bury their children. Children like Walton, who was 17 years old.

Walton was in 8th grade when he started at St. Francis de Sales.

"Big smile, little guy, big eyes," Rose said. "That's how I'll always remember him."

Now, Rose only has memories. He won't be able to talk to him in the hallway again or congratulate him at graduation.

Like dozens of others in our community at the moment, he's hurting.

"Yes, and it's not the first emotion for me in our community this year but it is the closest one," he said.

Rose says this is the first student death that he's had at St. Francis.

He and Walton's former coach, Bruce Gradkowski, are thankful for the outpouring of support and how close-knit the Knights' community is.

"The only way to get through it is minute by minute, hour-by-hour, one day at a time," Gradkowski said, "because something this tragic is not something you can just wake up and be over it the next day."

They say this shouldn't have happened.

Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III says he knows people want answers and he wishes there was one that would solve all of the gun violence the city has seen.

"Everyone is frustrated," Hobbs said. "One Government Center, our police, our fire, our parents, our principals and teachers. The community is just frustrated because we don't know what to do, all the guns that are out in the community."

Rose says the school will continue to support both the family of Marvelous Walton and the entire St. Francis family as everyone is dealing with his death.

An arrest has not been made. If you have any information that may help police, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.