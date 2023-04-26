St. Francis names new athletic director

Head basketball coach Jamie Kachmarik will assume the position on June 1, while maintaining his coaching role.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales High School has selected head basketball coach Jamie Kachmarik as the new athletic director. He will assume the position on June 1 while maintaining his coaching position, which he has had since 2021.

"I am very excited for Jamie Kachmarik to be our next Athletic Director," SFS Principal John Hall said in a press release. "His previous experience as an athletic administrator and his knowledge of the St. Francis community will make him successful in his new role. I am confident he will continue leading our students and coaches to great success on and off the field of play."

Prior to working at St. Francis, Kachmarik was the head boys basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School in Oregon. Prior to working at Cardinal Stritch, Kachmarik held various assistant basketball coaching positions at colleges in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

"It is an honor for me to become the Athletic Director at St. Francis de Sales, a school with rich tradition and history," Kachmarik said. "I feel a great deal of responsibility to serve the student-athletes, coaches, and the Knight Community, and to live up to the standards that have been set before me. I would like to thank Fr. Geoff Rose, Principal John Hall and the search committee for having faith in my abilities to lead this Athletic Department."

Kachmarik succeeds previous athletic director Justin Edgell, who resigned on March 31.