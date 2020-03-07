St. Francis de Sales aims to have full return come August

All students back in the building: that's the hope for leaders at St. Francis de Sales High School after receiving back-to-school guidelines from Gov. DeWine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The five guidelines to reopening school outlined by Governor Mike DeWine, Thursday, were the final puzzle piece area schools needed to help in finishing their specific plans.

Father Geoff Rose, President at St. Francis de Sales High School, said he appreciates the DeWine and other health experts outlining a path forward.

Each day, school leaders are meeting to go over trends they're seeing with the virus. Rose said that helps with coordinating how school will look for a safe return in August.

According to Rose, having those recommendations aid in planning because buildings and classrooms aren't set up for social distancing and other obstacles they may face when coming back.

"When you're in an emergency, you have to work with what you have. So it'd be nice to say if we all had extra classrooms, or extra teachers, or larger lunchroom spaces, but we're going to have to working with the spaces we have. So, I think the information with the science on masks will play an important role," he said.

Right now, their plans will be starting with the presumption that they will be back in the buildings at the start of the school year. That's their goal, but Rose said he understands that there's still a lot unknown with the virus and they will have to be flexible.

One positive for their school is all of their students are in grade seven or higher. Rose said that helps because they will follow the guidelines better than younger kids.

He thinks the school will have a plan released to their families in the next week, with the understanding that there could be changes as we get closer to school starting.