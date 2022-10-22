St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player

StandUp Ohio's mission is to provide crisis counseling and financial assistance in honor of former teammate Marvelous Walton, who was shot and killed on July 9.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton.

"Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at St. Francis, said.

Walton's life was cut short on July 9, after he was shot and killed in an SUV. His killer has still not been caught.

It was the loss of their friend that caused the Maassel's to create the nonprofit StandUp Ohio, aimed at combating gun violence while helping victims and their families.

St. Francis de Sales' Athletic Director, Justin Edgell, said the Maassels, along with their mother, have dedicated themselves to inspiring change, which has grown from just an idea at home to a plan spanning northwest Ohio.

StandUp Ohio's mission is to provide crisis counseling and short-term financial assistance and support young people through mentorship, educational scholarships and security for schools.

"We hope to make an impact in any way," Andrew said. "We're not trying to be too big, but, we just want to do something about it."

Edgell said the brothers kept in contact with the school since the beginning of the nonprofit's creation back in August. Since then, they've teamed up with other local school districts and the city of Toledo.

Under the Friday night lights on Oct. 22, high school teams across the city took a knee, before kick-off at the 50-yard line to pledge to do their part against gun violence.

"We just wanted to bring teams together, seeing what happened," Josh, a St. Francis junior, said. "We just want to bring people together and help stop this."

Edgell said StandUp Ohio's efforts won't stop after Friday night.