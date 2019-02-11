TOLEDO, Ohio — The Sofia Quintero Arts and Cultural Center is inviting everyone to their 23rd annual Dias de los Muertos celebration.

And for folks who aren't familiar with Spanish, it is their "Day of the Dead," celebration.

Often mixed in with Halloween, the SQACC wants to educate the community on what the holiday is really about.

"It's a gorgeous, beautiful, joyful holiday. It's very cool, not Halloween or anything as far as a negative figure," explained Taylor Burciaga, the executive director at SQACC.

The main aspect of the holiday are the altars, or Ofrendas. They are created as special spaces to welcome back the souls of deceased loved ones.

Ofrendas are decorated with the items of this world that were once enjoyed by passed loved ones before their death, and is supposed to be a refresher after their long journey back to the world of the living.

Not only will attendees of the event be able to see over 20 beautifully decorated Ofrendas now through Nov. 15 at the Jose Martinez Memorial Galeria, but this weekend, attendees will enjoy a night of Latin entertainment.

Authentic food, beverages and music will fill the Cultural Center Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.

"It's our fall fundraiser and the funds help support all the programming that we have here."

Weather permitting, Broadway Street will also be closed off where art from local artists and students will be displayed.

In addition, any one who didn't get the chance to register for an Ofrenda will still be able to commemorate a loved one at the community altar provided.

"It's can be really healing. They get to celebrate the life and not necessarily grieve whoever passed away and remember them. The fun times. So it kinda gives them an opening to share their story as well," said Burciaga.

Only five seats are left for the Dias de los Muertos celebration.

Cultural interactive and educational tours will also be available throughout the week for all groups.