Safety a top focus for Springfield Twp. officials as policing changes levy faces voters

TOLEDO, Ohio — Safety is the focus in Springfield Township and it's a big issue on the May ballot.

With early voting already underway, people living in the area have raised some questions on social media.

Right now, there's a part-time police presence in Springfield Township, as Lucas County sheriff's deputies patrol the neighborhoods.

But the township says it's getting too big not to have a full-time police force. So voters will decide whether to pay for more deputies.

"Springfield Township is the largest township in Ohio that does not have our own dedicated police force, either through our own department or a contract with somebody," Trustee, Andy Glenn said.

With nearly 27,000 people according to the 2020 census, Glenn says the township is too large to only have law enforcement some of the time.

So leaders are asking voters to approve a levy to pay for more deputies.

"This levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $147 a year. That's about $12 a month to have this effective policing out here in the township," he said.

Come Jan. 1st, 2023, Sheriff Mike Navarre says if it fails, deputies won't be able to patrol at all instead, only responding to emergency calls.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to approximately 12,882 calls last year in the township alone.

In a letter sent to residents, the sheriff writes, "every other township in the State of Ohio with a call volume that high either has its own police department or contracts with another."

So the levy would pay for 24/7 policing with three patrols dedicated to the township.

"The officers are going to be assigned to Springfield Township," Glenn said." "The cars will be easily identified as Springfield Township vehicles. They're going to have geolocators on them so we know that they're staying in our township. The only time they would leave is on typical mutual aid calls."

Springfield Township voters will decide the future of policing in their community on the May ballot.

If they say no, Navarre warns deputies will only respond to calls where someone has been injured or the circumstances indicate a high probability of injury.

There will be a town hall on April 12, for residents to get more information about the levy. The sheriff will also be there.