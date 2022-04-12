Springfield Township voters weigh pros and cons of Issue 5

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre says the levy pays for his deputies to respond to non-emergency calls in the township and without it, they just can't.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crowd came out to learn about safety in Springfield Township.

Right now, the sheriff's office patrols part-time. But that will change with Issue 5 on the May ballot, either creating a full-time force or none at all.

People living in the township have questions about what would happen either way.

That's the reason officials held a town hall: to give them information and data to ultimately decide whether the levy is worth it.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre says the levy pays for his deputies to respond to non-emergency calls and without it, they just can't.

"Do we invest our money in safety and security around here in this community? Or do we choose otherwise? And I don't know what the otherwise solution is," township resident Jack Adoline said.

That's the question in Springfield Township as they discussed whether to approve a levy to provide 24/7 policing services.

Navarre says 60% of 911 calls that his office responds to are in Springfield Township and the sheriff says the time has come for change.

"Springfield Township has grown exponentially over the years. They, on average, get about 34 calls a day that's law enforcement related," Navarre said.

It's these types of calls that have neighbors questioning what would happen if the services in Springfield Township were cut back.

"I think we're in a time where I don't think policing should be lessened. We could make it more proactive and more effective and I think that's what really needs to happen," resident David Brunn said.

People say this town hall was an opportunity to learn how the township got into this position of needing constant patrols and what other options could be available.

"Having our own police force, some have investigated. It's very expensive and this may be the only option that we have," Adoline said.