Springfield Township voters approve levy for full-time policing. What happens next?

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre says it's significant that 72% of voters recognize the necessity of having constant policing services in Springfield Township.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Changes are on the way for Springfield Township residents.

On May 3, voters said yes to bolstering safety services.

"We were saying all along that this was overdue, certainly the sheriff was pointing that out and he's right. I think that resonated with the residents," Springfield Township trustee Bob Bethel said.

The Lucas County sheriff says it's significant that a majority of Springfield Township's residents recognize the necessity of having constant policing services.

"I was very surprised at the percentage. 72% of the voters approved a new tax levy; that's kind of unheard of in this day and age," Sheriff Mike Navarre said.

The levy, which is costing the owner of a $100,000 home about $150 a year, will be in place for the next five years.

It's all with the intention of speeding up response times and decreasing crime numbers.

"We think that we can cut down on those 'frequent flyer' types of calls, the ones that are calling a lot for sometimes minor things," Bethel said.

Officials say the next step in the process is to work out the specific details of the contract.

"This will bring them into the forefront in terms of having a full-service police department with full patrol coverage around the clock," Navarre said. "It's going to be great for the residents."

He expects his deputies to begin the new patrols around the first of the year.