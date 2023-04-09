Springfield Twp. apartment fire forces 7 people from their home

Firefighters say an animal died as a result of the fire and they are working to find homes for two kittens.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Seven people including a child were left without a home, and an animal died, after an apartment fire on Sunday in Springfield Twp.

The Springfield Twp. Fire Dept. says the call for the fire came in the early afternoon at Oakwood Gardens off of N. McCord Rd. near Hill Ave.

When firefighters arrived they found a woman hanging out of the window of a lower level apartment.

Firefighters say she was quickly rescued and the building was immediately searched.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Firefighters say one apartment sustained heavy damage from the fire.

The rest of the building saw moderate to severe smoke damage throughout.

The Red Cross was called to help 6 adults and 1 child who were displaced by the fire.

In addition, one animal died as a result of the fire and there are two kittens they are working to find a home.

Firefighters say the fire began in the kitchen of one of the apartments, most likely from cooking.

