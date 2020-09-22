Springfield Local Schools will transition to hybrid learning starting Sept. 29

Unless otherwise notified, students with last names 'A' through 'L' will return on Sept. 29. Students with last names 'M' through 'Z' will return on Sept. 30.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield students will soon be back to learning in person under the district's hybrid model.

Springfield Local Schools Board of Education unanimously agreed with Superintendent Matt Geha's recommendation to transition to hybrid learning during a meeting on Sept. 22.

There will be no in-person Monday classes and the hybrid model will alternate by last names and days.

Unless otherwise notified, students with last names beginning with "A" through "L" will return on Sept. 29, while students with names "M" through "Z" will return on Sept. 30, alternating in-person and remote learning attendance.

School officials agreed to the hybrid learning model following guidance from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The district began under a fully remote model on Aug. 31.