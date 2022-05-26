Springfield High School teacher writes Ohio leaders demanding safer schools after Uvalde shooting

"[Local leaders are] just creating issues out of things that aren't issues, and then when teachers are literally under attack, we have no solutions for it," Linehan said.



In the letter, Lineham said that multiple books and lesson plans might be banned in Ohio because their content has been accused of being used to, quote, 'groom' kids to become gay. Linehan said that's absurd.



"We have the best interest of your kids in mind, we do not mean to do any of the things you say we're doing in the classroom," said Linehan.



In the letter, Linehan wrote that the only grooming he does is preparing students for the daily reality that another shooting could happen at their school. He says these are lessons kids shouldn't have to learn, and demands leaders start taking charge and proposing ways to keep kids safer.

"I mean, get caught trying. Get caught doing something! See if it works, if it doesn't work, admit "okay, it didn't work, we gotta try something else or we can go back to the way it was," but there is a problem and something needs to be tried," Linehan said.



Linehan's gut instinct is the leaders need to start with guns, whether it's banning assault weapons, a gun buyback program, or even a moratorium on production. But he admits he's not a gun person. However, Ken Shields, the owner of Cleland's Outdoor World in Swanton, certainly is, and he believes those steps wouldn't help.