Springfield High School students pushing peers to register to vote

Springfield seniors and members of the basketball teams have organized a drive-thru voter registration event for Sept. 17 in the school parking lot.

HOLLAND, Ohio — We are less than two months away from the November general election, but there's still time left to register to vote.

Each year, Ohio schools are required to celebrate Constitution Day. It celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution and all of the rights that it bestowed on citizens.

This year, Springfield High School seniors and members of the basketball teams, are pushing their peers to register to vote.

"It's the biggest way to get your voice out there," senior Bo Bucher said.

Bucher and other basketball players will be putting down the rock for a second to rock the vote on Sept. 17.

"It's a drive-thru registration here at the high school from 10 to 1:00 p.m. just to get kids our age out here to vote and make their opinions heard," he said.

The students chose a drive-thru setup to keep it safe during the pandemic.

"People can just come, drive through and they don't have to get inside anyone's face really or go inside a building," senior Robert Edwards said.

Bucher and Edwards want people their age to know that their voices matter. And it's not just registering, but actually getting out to the polls is how you make your voice heard.

"I hear a lot of people complain, my age in high school, they complain whoever the president or mayor or governor," Edwards added. "But they never want to go out and vote, so my go to is you can't complain if you don't want to vote."

"It's our government's way of giving us a right to have our say in the government," Bucher said. "So if we're not taking that right, we're failing as citizens."