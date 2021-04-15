Springfield High School excited to hold prom and graduation for 2021 senior class

Springfield Blue Devils have been eagerly planning their prom and graduation. Although, like many other schools, COVID-19 has made the process tricky.

HOLLAND, Ohio — After a year like no other, prom and graduation are two events that high school students are looking forward to.

But principal Robb Brown says they're doing everything they can to keep students safe while having fun.

"We're continually updating those things. We continually get feedback from the kids. The main point right now is the kids want to try and do something to recognize that senior moment," he said.

Brown says these events mean a lot to their students, which is why they're still hosting prom, just outside at the football field.

Students won't be allowed to bring dates for safety reasons, but an outdoor event means more student can attend.

Brown says prom will be a fun night. They have a lot of things planned, but he wouldn't divulge too many details.

He says they're keeping it a surprise for their students and plan on leaking information over time to ramp up the excitement.

"Just to throw something out there, a couple of our teachers are getting in a dunk tank. I think that will be way cool for some of our seniors. We have some big celebration things at the end," Brown said.

Graduation is still on as well and will be held in two ceremonies at the Stranahan.

He says they have to accommodate for a senior class of a little over 280 graduates.

"To be inside the cap of 25 percent, we'll be able to give each family four tickets to get their immediate family in the door," he said.