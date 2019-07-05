HOLLAND, Ohio — A warm welcome for Springfield High School's Drill Team. They came home with a police and fire escort and were greeted by their peers cheering them on.

Sixteen members of the Springfield High School Junior RTOC Emerald Guard Drill Team just came back from All Service Nationals in Daytona Beach Florida, where they won big.

"We got 2nd place in exhibition squad and 3rd place in exhibition platoon and we are 4th overall in the world.," Drill Team Commander Nik Clark said.

That's a pretty big deal. All Service Nationals is an annual drill competition that includes only the top .One percent of the 3,400 drill teams from across the world. About 100 teams competed.

The team's success took a lot of preparation. "We have to be upstairs on the drill deck at 6:30 in the morning and we just practice," Clark said.

"One of the secret weapons, the three girls. They did the same moves that the girls did and that was very impressive to the judges as well," coach Ricky Thomas said.

Thomas has been coaching Springfield's Drill Team for 17 years and said this is the best his team has ever done. "There is something special about this group. Something very special about them. They're very respectful and all I have to do is tell them once to do something and they try their hardest to," he said.