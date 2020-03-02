HOLLAND, Ohio — During Springfield High School's Black History month assembly, this year's theme was the Underground Railroad.

Each year, the school's African American club puts on an assembly to focus on teaching the student body about their history.

This year, they taught about the Underground Railroad by also paying it forward to the ones who helped enslaved people become free.

The club's president said the day is about sharing and educating in a fun way.

"Really get together on how the legends and people who helped ave this way to make this even possible for us people of color to even stand in a building like this amongst other races and just to educate on what Harriet Tubman did exactly," said Springfield High School senior, Dynver Gray.

This year's theme focused largely on Harriet Tubman along with other key people who helped during the 18th century.

The club's teacher, Bonita Adams, said people are still enslaved now, so this presentation urges the student to be someone who promotes equality and equal treatment.

"We have a lot of pride in our culture and we take this opportunity to each as well as help inform our student body about things they may not know about the African American culture," said Adams.

Next year's theme has not been decided upon yet, but they usually figure that out a month before hand.

