HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield High School hosted the second annual Blue Devils Wicked Wheels Car Show on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people came out to bid summer farewell, but also to raise money for Springfield Schools.

Last year, the money raised went toward the school's security, like new doors and secondary locks.

Before the event started, $15,000 was already raised.

"This year... it’s been so successful. There will be an opportunity for some creative projects, projects in the classroom that teachers can apply for and ask for," Springfield School's Superintendent, Matt Geha said.

Superintendent Geha said there's nothing for parents or kids to fear when it comes to school safety. But, having a secure environment helps kids learn and that’s a top priority at Springfield Schools.

People attending the event could look at vintage and new cars on display. There were also some to purchase.

The event was sponsored by the White family dealerships.