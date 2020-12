Crews on the scene said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire but two dogs were and died.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire that left two dogs dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a call on South McCord Street. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters battled heavy flames coming from the back of the house.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were and died.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.