SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Springfield Schools hosted its annual Veterans Day assembly on Friday, honoring those in the community who serve. The assembly featured a performance from the JROTC drill team.

Many of them have a desire to pursue military service after high school and feel this will help them appreciate those who serve.

"I want to honor these people because I feel like it helps me grow as a person and it helps other people feel good, and it's something I want to strive to do," Springfield High School student Anna Knapp said.

Members of the Springfield High School band played the different military songs as corresponding branch members stood to be recognized. One of those veterans was Richard Weed who attended last year's ceremony. He said he loved it so much he had to come back this year.

"That ROTC is really good. I'm proud of them," Weed said.

Weed said he has enjoyed the drill team performance every year.

The team practiced before school to prepare for this performance and for other competitions.

