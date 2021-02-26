Sunshine brings out optimism, hope for residents and small business owners

The pandemic affected spring so much last year, closing businesses and keeping people inside. But people and shop owners are more hopeful this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — There's been plenty of sunshine the last few days after weeks of extreme cold and wintry weather. But we're starting to look ahead to warmer temperatures and springtime.

The winter is typically a slower time of the year for many businesses. The Carson Block shops in downtown Grand Rapids were not an exception to that. But co-owner Joe Schroeder says support from the community was tremendous.

"I feel like there was a resurgence to support Main Street USA and try to bring the business back local," he said.

Last spring, he was forced to shut down until the end of May. The summer saw people trickle back into the shop. He was unsure how winter would pan out, but sales were much better than expected.

"Christmas was amazing this year," he said. "Our customers were so good to us. I really felt like they were trying to specifically support small business."

His shop is still offering pickup and delivery services for those still being cautious with the virus but he says many shoppers feel comfortable shopping in the store again.

With COVID-19 cases trending down and vaccines becoming more available, he's starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and added he's "cautiously optimistic" as he plans and orders stock for the spring and summer.

The pandemic has forced business owners to adapt on a dime to be both safe but profitable.

"I believe we'll continue to see that caution for a while," he said, "you know especially until the vaccine is widely distributed."

People are more excited about the spring this year, enjoying the last few days of sun and above-freezing temperatures.

"It's been great, the sun makes a big difference," said runner Martha Shearman. "It can be 7 degrees and I'll go out and run as long as the sun's out and it's not windy. The sun makes a huge difference."

Shearman says she didn't know what to expect going into last spring with the shutdowns and new safety restrictions. But this year, the spring brings with it not just more sunshine, but more hope.