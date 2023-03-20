Spring is here and bulbs are emerging, but is it safe to plant outside yet?

The typical spring bloom is about 20 days earlier than normal this year. We talk to experts about whether that means you can get into the garden sooner.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Spring has officially arrived, but that does not necessarily mean that we are done with the cold temperatures just yet. That's not stopping local greenhouses and nurseries though as they are preparing for what could be an early season for flower blooming.

Experts at Whiteford Greenhouse in Sylvania Township said the sweet spot for planting could still be more than a month away.

Many Toledo-area nurseries have not yet opened for the season, but they are already seeing a few flowers grow in their greenhouses. Whiteford grows plants in a climate-controlled greenhouse, so the northwest Ohio weather does not affect the plants they're preparing but it may affect your perennials and other outside plants.

The early spring bloom, which is currently happening, is due to the unusually warm winter across the United States. This February officially was Earth’s fourth warmest on record ever. That plays a crucial factor in the spring bloom being 20 days (about three weeks) earlier than this year.

The relatively warm winter we experienced can affect which plants will come back and it may encourage plants to start budding up early.

For gardeners who expect to stock up on plants that have been grown in a greenhouse, it is best to not to plant before our region's last frost of the year, which usually happens around Mother’s Day.

The best advice is to be patient and not plant your spring plants too soon -- even as you may be seeing the unusually mild weather bringing up flowers outside.

Instead, wise gardeners will continue to wait for the typical safe window for outdoor planting and watch for the WTOL 11 10-day forecast to see they can expect temperatures to stay above 40 degrees.

Although it is spring, you still might have to wait about a month before putting anything in the ground.