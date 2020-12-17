Springfield sticker campaign aims to raise awareness of youth suicide

The Springfield Area Prevention Coalition has started a campaign to raise awareness about the increasing rates of youth suicide.

HOLLAND, Ohio — A new campaign in Springfield aims to raise awareness of youth suicide, a topic not often talked about.

You'll find stickers in local businesses, churches and grocery stores that say "Need Help," and include a number for people to call or text.

Leaders with the Springfield Area Prevention Coalition said suicide rates always increase during the holidays and this year, COVID-19 is playing a role.

"We want people to know this holiday season that there's help. So if you're struggling, there are resources there. We just want everyone to know that we care and we're here to support you," Springfield Area Prevention Coalition Director Andrea Smith said.

Springfield High School sophomore, Kiersten Wilkin created the stickers for the campaign and wants her peers to know that it's okay to be going through things, but there are people to talk to if you are struggling.



"I hope my classmates and the people in the community can learn that it's going to be OK, you can keep pushing. I hope they feel good when they get this sticker and know that someone's there for them," Wilkin said.

The campaign started in the Springfield-Holland area and has expanded to Swanton and Anthony Wayne.