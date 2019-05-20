PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Spend the upcoming holiday weekend at African Safari Wildlife Park with their half-off deal on unlimited trips through the park.

You can score one-day admission of unlimited trips through the Drive-Thru Safari, Walk-Thru Safari and Educational Animal Programs for $12. The price is usually $24.

The drive-thru tours allow you to meet and feed animals such as alpacas, elks, llamas and more, while you can check out warthogs tortoises, white alligators and more with the walk-thru tours.

The Educational Animals programs allow you to spend time and learn about some of the animals, including a ten-foot long Burmese python.