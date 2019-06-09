OHIO, USA — Speedway is looking to hire 350 employees in Ohio with open interviews taking place at all Ohio locations next week.

The interviews will take place on Wednesday, September 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Available positions include full and part-time entry-level associates as well as assistant manager roles.

“For every top performing team member promoted at Speedway, an opening is created,” Phil Hall, senior vice president, Human Resources and Training said. “Top Ohio talent is helping drive Speedway’s continued growth. These are not seasonal or temporary positions. These are true career opportunities for those willing to work hard, learn the business and grow their career with one of the top retailers in the nation.”

Speedway offers benefits including a company-funded retirement plan and a 401k plan for all employees. Speedway matches 117% up to the first 6% of an employee’s 401k contributions. Speedway officials say the company offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, monthly incentives and tuition reimbursement for all positions.

Interested candidates should plan to attend the hiring event in person. Those unable to attend can complete an application online or visit the nearest Speedway location for job information. The full list of locations can also be found online.

