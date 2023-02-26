Ordering from special menu during Restaurant Week Toledo benefits local teens

The weeklong event also highlights locally owned businesses that make up the past and future of Toledo's food culture. “So the history of this restaurant, the actual name, comes from the original building name - Hannon's Block," said Mike Stancati, owner of Hannons's Block restaurant . "In that kind of same style we really were focused on revitalizing and bringing back some of the rich history that Toledo has.” Special menus are created with lower prices and broader options at all the participating restaurants.

Stancati said his menu will highlight the very best of what they have to offer. "We have a french onion soup that our guests have grown to love. We will feature our Block burger, our fresh caught walleye and for desert options we have our house made chocolate chip cookie with brown butter and sea salt,” said Stancati. 46 different restaurants will be participating this year.

A portion of the proceeds will help support Leadership Toledo's Youth programs.



Elizabeth Hoerner, a manager with Leadership of Toledo said the event raises over $75 thousand annually to support programs that teach teens the benefit of owning businesses and being leaders in their community.



"We teach them that they can go out into their community and make a real impact and whether that's through philanthropic efforts or through leadership development and networking we really help them build their confidence and grow their skills,” said Hoerner.



It's not the first year participating for Hannon's Block restaurant.

Stancoti said his goals align with the non-profit and he wants to see Toledo's kids succeeding.



"So, another great aspect of Toledo's restaurant week is the affordability for the guest but also the fact that the increases in business for that week really help us be able to support Leadership Toledo and their programs and in the end its just a win win for everybody,” said Mike Stancati of Hannons's Block.



Hannons block will open on Wednesday and you can find all 46 restaurants and their schedules listed on Toledo’s Restaurant week website.