TOLEDO, Ohio — Those who only speak Spanish are having trouble with getting the resources they need to successfully guide their children with remote learning.

Toledo-Lucas County Hispanic and Latino Outreach coordinator Norma Ramos-Prater says there are several barriers they're having to deal with in order to pick up school packets.

Additionally, most don't have access to the internet or find it hard to assist their children with school work.

The fear now is the students will fall behind in their studies.

"The education, there's a lot of barriers for our families to get the packages from the school. One, they don't drive. Two, they don't speak the language. And when you call the Toledo Public Schools, there's nobody to answer the questions in Spanish," Ramos-Prater said.

The public is asked to help a neighbor or family if you can translate.

Those parents should also reach out to the schools to ask if they have translators.

Or they can call Adelante, which is the Latino and Community resource center in Toledo. The number is 419-224-8440.

Another program is the Toledo/Lucas County Hispanic/Latino Outreach which can be reached at 419-241-6816.

