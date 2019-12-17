TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Councilwoman Sandy Spang is exiting council to join Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's administration, she and the mayor announced Tuesday morning.

Spang will transition from council to the mayor's team to serve in an economic development role, where she'll be the "face" of the economic development committee, Kapszukiewicz said.

A department of Economic Development is being established for the city, the mayor said.

Spang will be responsible for reaching out and following up with local businesses to make sure they maintain a relationship with the city. Her official title is Small Business Services Commissioner.

“We took no other applications because I knew Sandy was the best,” Kapszukiewicz said on Spang taking over the new role.

A director of development will be hired to lead the city’s job-creation initiatives. Brandon Sehlhorst, commissioner of economic development, will continue to lead the city’s efforts to assist large companies in retaining and creating new jobs.

“Economic development and job creation - both for small and large businesses - is critically important for Toledo,” Kapszukiewicz said. “Successful cities invest in creating jobs. We have a growing economy and this administration intends to ensure that we continue to build on our momentum as we move forward.”

Spang, a successful local business owner, plans to resign from her at-large seat on Toledo City Council after six years in that position. Her term was to be up in 2021.

As commissioner of small business services, Spang will concentrate on small business development. Her last day on council will be Dec. 31.

Under the direction of the economic development director, Spang will be responsible for various activities and duties in support of establishing and retaining collaborative relationships with the existing business community, promoting the city to attract new businesses, supporting the expansion of existing businesses, and vigorously expanding and seeking out new businesses for the city.

The position will have considerable interaction with all departments of the city, Toledo City Council, and the development and business community, including being the initial contact person and information resource for existing businesses, and may serve as the contact for entrepreneurs and new small businesses.

“We are committed to hiring the best and the brightest, regardless of background or political affiliation,” Kapszukiewicz said. “Sandy’s Toledo City Council, business, family and community experience certainly counts her among our Toledo’s best and brightest.”

