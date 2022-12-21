Tips to use space heaters, generators safely

Here are some tips to stay safe and warm if you lose power this weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is on track to hit West Michigan on Thursday, bringing with it the potential for snowfall totals in the double digits, frigid temperatures and high winds that could cause power outages.

If your power is knocked out, Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman said alternative heating methods should be carefully used to avoid safety hazards.

He said candles should be watched if they are used to light your home to avoid a fire. Lehman also said oven doors should not be left open to heat your home because it can cause carbon monoxide hazards.

Space heaters are fine to use—but make sure you can use them safely.

"Making sure that the that they don't have any objects around them that would be flammable, making sure you get good clearance, 36 inches of clearance and making sure that the space heater itself is designed for indoor use," Lehman said.

If you use a generator, make sure it's outside. Generators can be a carbon monoxide hazard, and should be placed as far away from your home as possible.

"Carbon monoxide poisonings are things that we are concerned about during these types of events, as well as alternative heating supplies, space heaters, kerosene heaters that are not intended to be used inside," Lehman said. "Those all can create fire hazards as well as carbon monoxide hazards."

If you're concerned about your generator being stolen, Lehman said it should be chained to something.

