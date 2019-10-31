TOLEDO, Ohio — One Toledo Police officer and his family go BIG for Halloween.

"Halloween is our holiday," Jonathan Eischen said. "It's a good way to give back too. Everyone seems to really like it."

For five years, Jon and Gail Eischen have been transforming their south Toledo home into a haunted house, their yard into a spooky graveyard. A butcher shop terrifies from the side of the porch. A revolving doll swing creeps beside the graveyard. A hearse gives a chilly vibe beside the driveway. This year, they’ve taken it to the next level with diabolical clown animatronics that shock and scare inside a tent.

For Gail, Halloween is all about unleashing your inner child.

"I think Halloween is the one day of the year everyone can be a kid again, you can be anything you want to be," she said.

The house and all its creepy scares are Gail's brainchild. She said she starts her creations and themes with one question: What would scare me?

Yet at first, the thought of opening their home to strangers scared Jon. The Toledo Police officer serves as a K9 handler with his trusty sidekick Cigo. "Completely opposed to it," he admitted with a chuckle. But in the end, Gail won him over, and Jon agrees the haunted house has worked out well over the years.

The Eischens' Halloween extravaganza is a year-long process. Gail shops after-Halloween sales and is always looking at old shops for spooky effects. Each year, she's able to take their Halloween to the next level with the creepy items she's collected.

The Eischens store all the items in their basement and begin set-up weeks in advance. "I couldn't do it without my kids' help," Gail said.

Haunting has become a family affair for the Eischens. Besides set-up, their children terrify as haunted house actors, with Gail's daughter often playing the zombie bride and her son the mad butcher.

The Eischens didn't realize just how much their neighborhood loved their Halloween extravaganza until last year, when they decided not to do it because of bad weather.

We had people telling us they had family members flying in just to see it, Jon said. They felt so guilty about not having the haunt together, the Eischens decided to put it on this year--bad weather or no.

As if a haunted house and spooky yard were not enough, the Eischens also give away 3,000 pieces of candy to trick or treaters. "We wanted to do more than that. We'll have donuts and hot cider for the adults, so that's a nice little break for them too so they can kinda just chill," Jon said.

The Eischens say their Harvard Terrace neighbors will line the block in their Old South End neighborhood just to see their house and yard. They welcome all who show kindness and respect to them and their home. They hope to keep giving their community a terrifyingly wonderful Halloween for years to come.

