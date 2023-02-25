Blissfield, Mich. residents work together during dayslong power outages

Blissfield was buzzing with generators Friday to keep sump pumps going and houses warm. Residents shared generators, gas and even their homes with neighbors.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield was buzzing with generators Friday as residents kept their sump pumps going and houses warm after a blistering ice storm moved through southeast Michigan on Wednesday. While the ice is gone, Michiganders are still dealing with days-long power outages and flooding indoors and outdoors.

Frank Seely had to go on an hours-long hunt for a generator for the business he co-owns, H.D. Ellis Inn Bed and Breakfast, finally finding one in Bowling Green.

"Nobody in this general area had any," Seely said. "The stores in Toledo, the Home Depots, the Lowes, and places like that, they were just nonexistent. Luckily, crews have been out to do some repairs and we're hoping, if we get really lucky, we could have power back on (Friday night). But I'm not holding my breath."

Crews could be seen working to replace downed power lines all around Blissfield as residents and crews piled up debris on curbs.

In Historic Downtown Blissfield, Lisa's Brunch Box is one of only two restaurants open and serving customers. The restaurant's power went out around 5 p.m. on Wednesday but sparked back on Friday morning at the same time as owner Lisa Klemm's husband lit a fire in their fireplace.

The Brunch Box appeared to have an unofficial new role as a warming center for Blissfield residents because Klemm had been manning the grill non-stop since 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

It was a hard day's work despite the external factors, but Klemm beamed and said she was proud and happy to help because that's what Blissfield does.

"We are resilient," Klemm said. "I was reading on Facebook, some people that are like, 'hey, I see your neighbor still got some trees down. I gotta finish mine up. Get a hold of me in a couple of hours, and I'll come over and help,'" Klemm said.