The crash resulted in injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol BG post reports.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Motorists are advised to use caution on I-175 near milepost 181 in Wood County after a three-vehicle crash in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say all lanes of travel are restricted on the southbound lanes of I-75 at State Route 64/State Route 105 are restricted as of about 2:15 p.m.