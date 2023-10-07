Local residents share opinions on proposed south Toledo development

The Toledo City Plan Commission is holding a hearing Thursday at 2 p.m. in the council chambers in One Government Center to discuss the proposed villa development.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-unit single-home villa development could be coming to south Toledo.

The Toledo City Plan Commission is holding a hearing Thursday at 2 p.m. in the council chambers in One Government Center to discuss the proposed construction of Heather Cove on a plot of land on Schneider Road in the Glendale-Heatherdowns neighborhood.

"It's going to be a villa. It's going to be homes. So, people can come in and out at all hours of the day and night," said Katie Noss, who lives in the area. "It's so quiet at night here, why add the congestion?"

The new development is proposed to be built on an empty four-acre field behind an AutoZone, along with a private street and parking spaces.

"Sometimes we do have to adjust to things that are being built around us," Noss said, discussing her disapproval of the development. "But if it's nice, why change it?"

Linda Lange's 95-year-old father also lives across from the field. Lange said she wouldn't mind if the villas were for sale, but she would mind if they were subsidized rentals.

"It's better than other options," Lange said. "It could be a full-blown tall apartment. If it's the villas, at least will have somewhat of a country feel."

The field is currently zoned for office or commercial space.

If you are a neighbor and hold concerns, the city asks you to call the Toledo Plan Commission.

