17-year-old Amaree Holder was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 400 block of Spencer Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old Toledo girl has been missing since late January.

Amaree Holder was last seen on Jan. 30, when she left on foot from a home in the 400 block of Spencer Street in south Toledo. She is 5'4", weighs 150 lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt and gray boots.

If you see her or know where she is, please call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

