Smoke and fire was seen in the area of the Lucas County Title Office on Heatherdowns Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A portion of a south Toledo strip mall caught fire Thursday morning.

Smoke and fire was seen in the area of the Lucas County Title Office on Heatherdowns Boulevard about 11:15 a.m. According to Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski, no one was injured.

The area sustained extensive water damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. The fire was under control by noon.

WTOL 11 has a crew at the scene and will continue to bring you updates as they become available.