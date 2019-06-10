TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents in one south Toledo neighborhood are going through a very real nightmare. Neighbors said the people who were renting a house on Marlboro Street were recently evicted and although they are gone, their belongings aren't.

"It's frustrating, it's like watching five episodes of hoarders all into one. It's a nightmare," Liann Kozak, the next-door neighbor, said.

"This is what we have to live next door to. When people would ask me where do you live, I would say right next to the worst house on the block on Marlboro," Kozak added.

Chairs, dressers, a ladder, just about anything you can think of, is in the pile of junk - located just steps from the houses.

Dorothy Sartor lives two doors down from the house and has become concerned the junk laying there is turning into a health hazard.

"Well, when you see this much junk come out of a house that had mice in it and who knows what else. They had a dog that was not cleaned up after. I can just imagine all the germs that are in there," Sartor, who is also a retired nurse, said.

Multiple residents have called the city of Toledo to get it resolved. They said officials have come out and taken pictures.

A city spokesperson said the property owners have been notified to clean it up within 72 hours and the city will return within five to ten days to reinspect. If it's not cleaned up then, the owners will get a hefty fine.

At the end of the day, the neighbors just said they are tired of looking at it.

"I don't want it out here in the open, when any animal can come and rummage through it," Kozak said.

"Just get some dumpsters and clean it up, do it the right way. This isn't the right way, this is unacceptable," Sartor said.

WTOL will check back with the city and neighbors in the coming week to see if the junk has been cleaned up.

