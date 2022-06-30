South Toledo residents, officials meet to discuss concerns and ways to enhance quality of life

Officials and residents met Thursday evening at the Believe Center to share issues within the south Toledo community and ways to improve them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was all about open discussions Thursday evening at the Believe Center, where leaders and residents came together to share their concerns about south Toledo and possible ways to enhance the quality of life.

Officials in the community have held these meetings in other areas of the city this year, but this was the first one in south Toledo.

Toledo Police Department community service officers were at the meeting. Officer Donald Scott hoped to highlight the issues of gang violence, vacant homes, graduation rates and lead hazards when he opened the event.

Along with TPD and neighborhood residents were officials and leaders from the attorney general's office, Engage Toledo, the Believe Center and the Ohio House of Representatives.

TPD Lt. Richard Trevino said the response to these meetings has been great so far, and it's important to identify these issues and have these discussions so everyone can have a seat at the table.

"[We] continue to identify, continue to collaborate with other departments. We're seeing progress," Trevino said. "I think overall we're getting the job done. People are seeing us in the neighborhoods, and they are coming out to engage us. They are coming out to talk to us and say, 'Hey we appreciate your efforts.'"

By having this forum, Trevino hopes to work on other issues through short, mid and long-term goals. These include things such as providing city services, identifying citizen leaders and alleviating issues to sustain the quality of life.

For more ways to help within your community, he says to contact Engage Toledo and send a service request located here.

To contact other city departments for concerns, you can find them located here.