South Toledo neighbors livid about possible expansion of yard waste recycling business

Home owners are concerned about health issues, property values and smelly conditions. The owner of Cleanwood Recycling says his business follows all regulations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents in south Toledo are fired up about future plans to expand a local recycling business into their neighborhood.

They say it'll stink and cause health problems.

But Michael Kott, the owner of Cleanwood Recycling, disagrees.

Kimberly Lampkin, an 11-year resident in south Toledo, says she received a last-minute notice for a meeting on Thursday.

"Went from zero to 100 when I pulled the flyer out my mailbox. And like, why are they just now letting us know less than 24 hours?" said Lampkin.

She was angry when she found the letter in her mail.

Bethany Griffith, who also lives in the area, was surprised.

"I was a little taken aback because the notice was, you know, only one day. So I could not make plans to attend. I don't know why we weren't informed of this earlier," said Griffith.

Right now, the recycling area is located off West Bancroft Street and I-475.

The Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commissions approved the proposal to move forward.

It could eventually allow Cleanwood to expand to South Byrne Road and Angola Road.

Kott is the president of the mulch, compost and topsoil producing business.

"There's nothing that we do that's toxic. All our stuff is organically done. Same thing that mother nature does in the woods. I'm not aware of any residents that actually live next to the field anywhere. I mean, there's a 30-acre buffer," said Kott during the meeting with the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission.

But those who live in the area say it will stink and cause health problems and property issues.

"My husband, he's on 4 liters of oxygen. Okay, he can't breathe this stuff. I have allergies. And we're on inhalers, we're on oxygen tanks," said Lampkin.

"I'm in the process of trying to purchase my home. Now, this has raised concern for me. If I go to resell my house, what type of issues will I have?" added Griffith.

Kott is adamant his business abides by all regulations and will benefit the city.

"I'm also bringing 20 good-paying jobs into the city, when you have all these businesses leaving the city," said Kott.

"All more critters than we ever seen gonna be all over the place with the stench. So we want to sit here and inhale this? I tell ya what, if I wind up getting worser and my husband, I lose my husband from him inhaling this stuff... I will sue," said Lampkin.

Kott says nothing is set in stone.