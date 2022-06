One person was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in south Toledo Friday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash just before 5 a.m. Friday in south Toledo at the intersection of South Avenue and Anthony Wayne Trail.

South Avenue is closed going eastbound at Anthony Wayne Trail while the crash is being investigated.

The only vehicle involved in the accident was the motorcycle.

The crash has been cleared as of 5:27 a.m. Friday.