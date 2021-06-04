South Toledo man wins 2nd round of Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery

Jonathan Carlyle said he just finished a long day of delivering packages for Amazon when he looked down at his phone and saw Gov. Mike DeWine was calling.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another Ohioan is now $1 million richer!

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the second group of winners of the Ohio Vax-a-Million Wednesday.

Jonathan Carlyle from south Toledo is this week's Ohio Vax-a-Million winner.

He told DeWine during Thursday morning's press conference that he almost didn't get his vaccine.

"I was waiting. I was putting it off a lot 'cause I was just working all the time, and I just kept putting it off and off," said Carlyle.

Carlyle said he knew he needed to get his COVID-19 vaccine and wanted to get it.

"And when y'all announced the Vax-a-Million, as soon as I heard that I was like, yes I need to go do this now and I think it was two days later I went to the Lucas County Rec Center and got the Johnson & Johnson shot," said Carlyle.

Carlyle also told the governor he just finished a very, very long shift delivering packages for Amazon.

"I was getting ready to park my van for the day and I looked down at my phone and I saw your name on my phone, and I had a feeling what was up, and I listened to the voicemail and I pretty much almost lost it inside the van," said Carlyle.