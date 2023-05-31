19-year-old South Toledo man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend

Kai Colbert was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Lucas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old man from south Toledo was being held in Lucas County Jail Wednesday on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Kai Colbert is accused of grabbing the woman, his former girlfriend, by the neck and attempting to strangle her around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

After the victim called 911, Toledo police arrested Colbert at his south Toledo home near Airport Highway and Byrne Road, police said.

Police said the couple had dated within the past year.

MORE FROM WTOL 11

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Looking for the lowest current local gas prices? Check out the WTOL 11 gas price tracker, powered by Gas Buddy, here.

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/