Firefighters respond to house fire in south Toledo early Monday

A house on Walbridge Avenue was on fire early Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in south Toledo early Monday.

Crews responded to a call shortly after 6 a.m. for a house on fire at 621 Walbridge Avenue, near Broadway Avenue.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

